Three ways the Government can encourage households to switch to heat pumps: Rocio Concha

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That doesn’t just mean reaching for our umbrellas and winter coats. It means turning on the heating - a daunting prospect for so many people due to the cost involved. Which? research has found that almost four in five people in the UK are concerned about energy bills, which remain at historically high levels.

Alternative - and more environmentally-friendly - ways to heat the home, such as heat pumps, could save consumers money on their energy bills. Unsurprisingly, that’s their main attraction to homeowners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, so simple, then? Not quite. While consumers may see returns on their investment over the longer term, the high initial costs are still a significant barrier. A new Which? report, published this week, found that nearly seven in 10 people told us that they were deterred by stumping up the money for installation - and this was a concern held across income groups, not just among poorer households.

High upfront costs are deterring many people from switching to heat pumps, according to Which?

That’s the conundrum currently facing the government. How do you support the consumers who want to take up more sustainable and greener home heating measures in the face of such caution? Our survey found, for example, that two in five homeowners were unsure whether a heat pump would heat their home effectively, while nearly a third questioned if one would reduce their energy bills.

Part of the solution will of course rely on public awareness campaigns, explaining the benefits of these devices. But, in the wake of a recent report from the National Audit Office, which found that virtually all of the houses that have had external wall insulation work done under a government scheme have needed the work to be refitted, we know that consumer caution can sometimes be warranted. Underpinning any government scheme on heat pumps must be effective systems to ensure high standards are being met, and that if problems arise, consumers can have them resolved quickly.

Enabling more households that want to do so to make the switch from gas to electricity won’t be straightforward. But we have put forward three recommendations for the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, tackle concerns about the high upfront costs. If these devices will lead to cheaper energy bills in the long run, then providing grant support for households that can’t afford an efficient low carbon heating system seems like a prudent use of government money. For households that require support to make the installation of heat pumps more affordable, the government should work with banks to introduce financial products that spread the costs.

Second, make sure good quality independent information and advice is available to consumers. UK and national governments, local authorities and businesses should be signposting consumers to this. In addition, Energy Performance Certificates are currently unreliable and difficult to understand. The UK and Scottish governments should move quickly to reform them.

Finally, give households confidence that the installation of heat pumps will be carried out to a high standard - not botched jobs that leave consumers paying the price further down the road. Mandatory certification of all installers, with proper oversight regardless of whether households use government-funded schemes, a loan from a bank or their own money, would help here.