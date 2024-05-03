Thrive Law adds barrister to training team as ‘accidental managers’ cause worker exodus

According to recent research from the Chartered Management Institute, around half of workers who rate their manager as ineffective plan to leave their organisation in the next 12 months.

The study also found that 82 per cent of managers who enter management positions have not had any formal management and leadership training, while 52 per cent of managers do not hold any management and leadership qualifications.

Thrive has witnessed increased demand for a range of training courses for managers, as well as businesses owners and leaders, and team members following the publication of the research.

Chelsea Brooke-Ward with Jodie Hill

According to the Thrive Impact Report released in March, the firm carried out more than 50 training sessions for clients on topics such as equality, diversity and inclusion, having difficult conversations, and neurodiversity and mental health in the workplace, between April 2023 and January 2024.

To help meet increased demand, Thrive has appointed barrister Chelsea Brooke-Ward as a trainer.

She will deliver training sessions and courses for Thrive alongside her existing legal practice as Head of the Employment Team at Park Square Barristers.

A published author and experienced practitioner specialising in employment law, Chelsea can deliver in-house seminars and training for employers, HR practices and law firms.

Managing Partner Jodie Hill said: “I’m delighted to be working with Chelsea. I’ve known her for many years and her values are well aligned with my own and those of Thrive.

"Chelsea has unique skills and insights that will enrich our offering significantly, enhancing our ability to support and elevate businesses through expert-led training sessions.”

She added: “When I launched Thrive, I didn’t want to only provide reactive legal services for when things go wrong. Instead, I wanted to educate and empower employers to have the right skills to deal with their people challenges effectively

