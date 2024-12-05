Thriving workplaces are the key to thriving businesses: Jodie Hill

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thriving workplaces require inclusivity, psychological safety, and a bold rethinking of traditional practices. One of the summit’s key themes was inclusivity, particularly around the idea of psychological safety, something very close to my heart and a founding value of Thrive Law.

Champion Health’s presentation stressed that workplaces must do more to foster environments where employees feel safe to be themselves.

For neurodivergent individuals, this is critical. Misunderstanding can lead to exclusion, but when organisations focus on building trust and understanding, they unlock the full potential of their workforce. One of the speakers, Oscar Davies, further highlighted the challenge of balancing conflicting rights in the workplace, offering practical solutions that resonated with attendees.

Jodie Hill is Managing Partner of Thrive Law. (Photo supplied by Thrive Law)

These insights will inform a forthcoming white paper on how businesses can develop inclusive policies that not only look good on paper but also work in practice.

A standout moment came during the panel discussion on family policies. The conversation challenged traditional ideas of family and called on employers to better support diverse employee needs, from adoption to carers’ leave.

Policies must go beyond words – they must be applied with empathy and aligned with the real experiences of employees. This human-centric approach is critical if businesses want to attract and retain talent in an era where inclusivity is non-negotiable.

As the workforce evolves, so too must its leaders. By 2030, 75 per cent of workers will be young people, and as one speaker pointed out, “They will be telling you what to do unless we change our ways.” This generational shift will require managers to lead with authenticity, adaptability, and a willingness to listen.

Employees thrive when leaders bring their whole selves to work – and encourage their teams to do the same. Managers must guide their teams while also learning from them. It’s a balance that will define successful leadership in the years ahead.

A session on building connected teams provided invaluable insights into the link between trust and productivity. At Thrive, we’ve seen firsthand how understanding communication styles can transform teamwork.

Beyond these discussions, the summit celebrated organisations making a difference.

Smart Works reminded attendees of the power of supporting women back into work, and thoughtful design can improve well-being. These are the tangible, practical steps businesses can take to create more inclusive environments.

The summit made one thing clear: the future of work is about action, not promises. From redefining family policies to empowering managers, businesses must move boldly to ensure they’re not just workplaces but places where everyone can thrive. Thriving workplaces are the key to thriving businesses, and the time to act is now.