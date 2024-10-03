Thrybergh: Homes to be built on former garden centre site despite objections over traffic and privacy

Plans for 32 new homes on the site of a former garden centre in Rotherham are set to be approved – despite objections from neighbours.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, lodged by Avant Homes, will include the demolition of existing buildings, the construction of 25 new homes, and the conversion of historic agricultural buildings, including a Grade II listed barn, into an additional seven townhouses.

The Thrybergh site, previously home to Fosters Garden Centre which closed in 2020, will be home to three rows of townhouses facing Doncaster Road, each with rear parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detached and semi-detached homes will be situated towards the back of the site.

Fosters Garden Centre

The structures on this site include four Grade II Listed farm buildings, formed in a U shape.

Under the plans, they will be converted into townhouses, featuring a shared courtyard.

If approved, Rotherham Council will require Avant to pay almost £70,000, to fund sustainable transport, solar powered bus shelters and healthcare services in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the scheme has faced opposition from residents, and 17 letters of objection have been received, raising concerns about increased traffic congestion, impact on local services, and potential privacy issues for neighbouring properties.

Some residents suggested incorporating retail or commercial units into the development to better serve the community.

Environmental concerns have also been raised, as the site is home to one of the largest bat roosts in South Yorkshire. The South Yorkshire Bat Group has recommended that RMBC impose conditions to protect the bats.

No demolition or construction work will be carried out until Natural England has approved a protected species mitigation licence, and the council’s ecologist has recommended that the room below the roost is not converted to residential use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have also raised concerns that more homes in the area could lead to further strain on ‘oversubscribed’ schools and GP surgeries.

However, RMBC’s education department says that local schools are not oversubscribed, and extra funding for school places is not needed.

Rotherham’s NHS board, however, says that Avant would need to pay £28,000 to address additional demand for GP appointments as a result of the estimated 72 extra residents at the development.