Thurston Group: Yorkshire manufacturer acquires Alsim System Building after firm enters insolvency

The move has seen Thurston Group acquire the assets, intellectual property and customer relationships of Alsim System Building for an undisclosed sum.

Alsim was established in 1992. The firm specialises in the temporary living and secure accommodation sector, employing 52 people.

The company entered insolvency this year after experiencing financial difficulties in late 2024.

Thurstons' group finance director, Nick Petrovic (left), with group managing director, Matt Goff.

Matt Goff, managing director of Thurston Group, said: “Alsim has long been respected for its design expertise and customer relationships within the construction sector.

"By acquiring its assets and IP, we’re not only strengthening our own technical capability but also reinforcing our position as a trusted, forward-thinking off-site manufacturer.”

The acquisition of Alsim’s assets follows Thurston Group’s acquisition of specialist fabrication firm, Storplan, in February this year.

The move saw the company increased production capacity and enabled it to deliver larger structural steel projects, as well as more complex modular construction schemes.

It also gave Thurston Group access to Storplan’s 1,900 sqm manufacturing facility in York.

Thurston Group said its latest acquisition will “immediately complement” its product offering, and allow the firm to expand its Cabins division.

The move will also enable the firm to manufacture an additional style of temporary living accommodation not currently within its portfolio.

Mr Goff added: “This acquisition enables us to support Alsim’s existing customers with confidence, while enriching our design library and expanding the breadth of solutions we offer.

"Strategic moves like this are fundamental to Thurston’s growth — we’re actively seeking further opportunities to diversify, scale our capacity, and enhance our expertise to better serve a growing client base and cement our leadership in the modular industry.”

Founded in 1970, Thurston Group employs around 380 people across its four sites in East and West Yorkshire.

The company has said it is on track to turnover £60m this year.

In January, Thurston Group announced that it had been awarded a six figure contract to deliver a full turnkey solution for additional classrooms at Foxford School & Community Arts College, in Coventry.

The deal will see Thurston Group increase student capacity at the school by 10 per cent, housing an additional 120 pupils, four extra teachers, and two teaching assisants.

John Pay, group sales and marketing director of Thurston Group, said at the time of the announcement: “This project is further evidence of the power of off-site manufacturing, allowing us to deliver durable, modern and cost-effective educational spaces within just three months, we will be able to provide the school with new, high-quality facilities that will greatly benefit the students and staff.