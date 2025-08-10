TikTok 'giant sign' video helps recruit tax director for Sheffield accountancy firm

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gravitate Accounting had spent nearly two years using traditional recruiting methods, including employing a head-hunter and working its 30,000 LinkedIn connections. But finding the right candidate was proving challenging so Gravitate’s team decided to try a new tactic - showcasing its Kelham Island setting in an amusing recruitment video.

Armed with a huge ‘Tax Director Wanted’ sign, marketing executive Emily Redfern visited her favourite Kelham highlights, then posted onTikTok.

Senior tax specialist Luke James was boarding a plane to Turkey when he spotted it.

“I was aware of the Gravitate vacancy, but hadn’t really connected with it. The TikTok post made me realise their team wasn’t afraid to try something different and had a sense of humour. Plus Kelham Island looked like a great place to work,” said Luke, 35.

“I responded before my holiday flight took off, and went to meet them as soon as I got back.”

Luke joined the Neepsend-based team in July, bringing 15 years of accountancy and tax sector experience gained from working with regional to national firms.

He said: “I am building a strong team to give Gravitate clients value-adding services and support with transactional work such as exit planning, estate planning, share sales, acquisitions, restructuring, share schemes, HMRC enquiry dispute work and other bespoke projects.