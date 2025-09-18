Tim Hortons seeks late-night licence for Sheffield branch

By The Yorkshire Post
Published 18th Sep 2025, 15:35 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Tim Hortons has applied for permission for a late-night licence for their Sheffield store.

The Canadian coffee chain has requested permission to operate between 11pm and 5am Monday to Saturday.

This permission is for the Tim Hortons branch on 27 Drake House Crescent, S20 7HT.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application was submitted by TH UK and Ireland Limited under the Licensing Act 2003.

This permission is for the Tim Hortons branch on 27 Drake House Crescent, S20 7HT.placeholder image
This permission is for the Tim Hortons branch on 27 Drake House Crescent, S20 7HT.

Residents, businesses and other responsible authorities can make written representations to The Licensing Service, Block C, Staniforth Road Depot, Staniforth Road, Sheffield S9 3HD until October 7, 2025.

Related topics:Tim HortonsSheffieldPublic notices
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice