Tim Hortons seeks late-night licence for Sheffield branch
Tim Hortons has applied for permission for a late-night licence for their Sheffield store.
The Canadian coffee chain has requested permission to operate between 11pm and 5am Monday to Saturday.
This permission is for the Tim Hortons branch on 27 Drake House Crescent, S20 7HT.
The application was submitted by TH UK and Ireland Limited under the Licensing Act 2003.
Residents, businesses and other responsible authorities can make written representations to The Licensing Service, Block C, Staniforth Road Depot, Staniforth Road, Sheffield S9 3HD until October 7, 2025.