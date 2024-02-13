‘Time to call for change in the Yorkshire textiles industry’: Amanda McLaren

We must make it a priority to educate the next generation – at a young age – to establish genuine interest in this vibrant sector, encouraging more young people to take a step into a career in the textile industry, ahead of other sectors which may currently seem more appealing. I believe that as an industry, we must work on representing ourselves better. We should be demonstrating that the industry is dynamic, exciting, and full of opportunities, whilst showing evidence of innovation, change and an engaging culture. We need not to look to others to create this, but lead from the front, with passion and influence, to ensure young adults are eager to engage and feel inspired.

Protection of the remaining Yorkshire-based textile businesses is so important – our British manufactured products are second to none, but we remain under threat from overseas competition and as such, need to protect our cost bases with technological investment and advancement, whilst recognising that our people are the key to long term sustainability. In order to create financial models that are sustainable for the future, it is crucial to not only understand the next generation of workers, but to equally modernise our environments accordingly.

Textile manufacturers can collaborate to make necessary changes by placing emphasis on protecting our employees’ unique skill sets. Whilst all employees have freedom of choice when it comes to workplace choice, as the global economy becomes more competitive, ensuring we attract and retain the skills in the textile sector should be a focus for business leaders in this space.

"The Yorkshire textile industry is full of fantastic opportunities, but to keep pace with the times, I think it’s time to call for change," says Amanda McLaren, MD of AW Hainsworth

We must make it a priority to keep our employees engaged by paying fairly, creating a positive work environment, and providing opportunities for growth, ensuring that people with unique skills stay immersed within the sector. At AW Hainsworth we plan to contribute to these changes by collaborating. Whether this be within industry bodies, the educational sector, across peer groups, with other textile businesses or simply by offering invitations for the inquisitive to come and visit our business.

We are actively pursuing innovative product solutions, applying a significant level of investment year on year, putting our people strategies at the forefront. We do this by pouring ample resources into employee welfare programs, running mental health & wellbeing programmes, running employee engagement events, and maintaining good workplace conditions.

When our employees see positive changes, they respond to it and they deserve it. Our people are central to everything we do. We are excited for our future, and everyone is working very hard as a team to deliver our plans. We are very proud to be a key player in the UK textile sector and have every intention of exceeding our own current and future expectations.