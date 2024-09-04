Timothy Taylor's: 'Next chapter' for Yorkshire brewer as new CEO hired from winemaker

The company, which was founded by Timothy Taylor in Keighley in 1858 and remains in the Taylor family, has appointed Andrew Carter to replace Mr Dewey.

Mr Carter is currently CEO of English winemaker Chapel Down Group PLC.

He has previously held senior leadership positions across the drinks industry, working on brands including Bombay Sapphire, Penfolds, Chase Vodka, Bacardi, Strongbow, and San Miguel.

Tim Clarke, Chairman of Timothy Taylor’s, said: “The Board are extremely grateful to Tim Dewey for all that he has achieved over the past decade, in developing the business through a sustained focus on sales and marketing as well as investment in brewing quality, including the current £9m capital programme at the Knowle Spring Brewery.

"In that time, our leading brand, Landlord, has grown from number eight in the cask ale market to recently achieving the number one position by value in the category. We are delighted that he will be succeeded by Andrew Carter, who also has an extensive and proven record in the development of premium drinks brands.”

Mr Carter said: “I am delighted to be joining the Timothy Taylor family-owned business at this exciting stage in its history. Since 1858 Taylor’s have been producing outstanding quality cask ales and I am looking forward to tackling the category challenges and building the position of Timothy Taylor’s as the number one cask ale brand in the UK.