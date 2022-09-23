Tingley Garden Centre: Tong Garden Centre reveals when its £14m second site will open

Known as Tingley Garden Centre, the £14 million site on the former Acanthus Golf Club will open on September 26, bosses have announced.

Creating more than 250 people, the new garden centre will feature a 1000m2 plant canopy, a 300-seater cafe and restaurant, indoor and outdoor play areas for children, a food hall and a new botanically-themed restaurant which will seat 140 people and serve lunch and afternoon tea.

Earlier this year, the Mission Out adventure play park was opened on the site of the former golf club.

Tingley MD Mark Farnsworth with some of the contractors

A statement from the owners said the garden centre has been designed to “make the most of the natural landscape and has been developed with sustainability in mind”. It will have air source heating, a solar array, rainwater harvesting and 57 electric vehicle charging points.

Designed by architect, Pleydell Smithyman, the main contractors for the new centre; Brambles Construction, ACN Groundworks, TJ Atkin and MSJ Civil Engineers, Waingap Contracts, EBA Climate and Gralyn Joinery, are all Yorkshire-based.

Managing Director, Mark Farnsworth said: "Having launched Mission Out epic adventure play on the site earlier this summer, we're proud and excited to open Tingley Garden Centre, our second site.