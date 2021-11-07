TIS launches apprenticeship academy to address engineering skills gap

The new TIS Academy, in partnership with Skills for Security, will create new job opportunities, offering apprentices a practical alternative to further education, teaching all of the necessary skills for building a career in the life safety, security and communications industry.

Each apprenticeship provides essential engineering and vocational skills for the future. Once qualified, TIS apprentices will graduate to play a key role in protecting customers’ people, places and spaces.

The academy is aiming to help raise the standard of apprenticeship delivery within the industry.

The first cohort of apprentices began last month and there will be a total of 15 apprentice engineers in the new academy, based across TIS’ offices in Leeds, Mansfield, Nottingham, Coleshill (West Midlands), and Uxbridge.

TIS said its academy programme takes the traditional apprenticeship approach and turbocharges it to enhance the apprentice’s all-round abilities, helping them to become the very best engineer that they can be.

The core 36-month programme offers enhanced on-the-job training and qualifications that will enable multi-system engineers to install and maintain every single discipline that TIS offers across its converged network solutions.

James Twigg, chief executive of TIS, said: “For too long there’s been an engineering skills shortage in our industry, but with the launch of the TIS Academy we’re renewing our commitment to deliver highly-skilled individuals across our growing and demanding business.

“The programme will nurture young talent in engineering, creating new roles and giving young people the opportunity to build a career with TIS.

“Each apprentice will be given adequate time, investment and experience to prosper and start their careers in the best possible fashion.

“It’s important to me that we’re investing in young talent, particularly given the rates of youth unemployment following the pandemic.”

