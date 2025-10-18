Tissue Regenix CEO steps down as firm restates finances due to 'inaccuracies'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds-based medical equipment manufacturer said it was restating its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from $1.9m to a loss of $1m.

It came after a “review of the financial inaccuracies in relation to year-end inventory and cost of sales” for the year ending 31 December 2024.

Tissue Regenix said the restatement does not affect the company's revenue numbers for the year, but added that the move had a “cascading effect” on its first half adjusted EBITDA this year, leading to an EBITDA loss of $2.3m.

The firm made the announcement in a statement to the London Stock Exchange, in which it also said that chief executive officer, Daniel Lee, would leave the company with immediate effect.

Tissue Regenix said that Jay LeCoque, newly appointed executive chairman of Tissue Regenix, would become its acting CEO.

It comes after Mr LeCoque joined Tissue Regenix just last month.

Mr LeCoque said "Since joining the Group just 40 days ago on 7 September, we have undertaken significant changes to improve our financial, operational and commercial performance.

“I am aware that this restatement has caused immediate concerns for our shareholders and our priorities remain focused on delivering a sustained recovery for the business.

“The board remains confident that by executing on these plans, we can deliver on the group's potential to develop a great business that creates meaningful value for both patients and shareholders.”

Kirsten Lund, former Tissue Regenix finance director from 2019 until 2022, and currently EMEA business director and company secretary, was re-appointed as chief financial officer following the move.

Tissue Regenix said Ms Lund had been appointed with a mandate to “implement strict financial controls across the business and a comprehensive review of the Group's cost structure”.

She first joined Tissue Regenix in May 2010 as finance administrator, becoming group finance director and company secretary in November 2019.

The firm said its senior management team would now initiate an over $2m cost reduction initiative, which would deliver “improved gross margins and EBITDA performance”.