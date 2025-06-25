Tissue Regenix posts increased revenue and profits after deciding against company sale

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company saw revenue rise by nine per cent in 2024, with adjusted EBITDA profitability of $1.9m above the $700,000 recorded for 2023.

Tissue Regenix said the figures were driven by increased sales revenue and aided by management of administrative expenses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Glenn, Chair of Tissue Regenix, said: "It has been another successful year for the Group, reporting record adjusted EBITDA profitability and top line growth across all divisions.

The company has announced its latest results to the Stock Exchange.

"In November 2024, we announced a strategic review of the business which included soliciting offers for the Company.

"During this review, it was determined that the company's valuation during this period bore no resemblance to Tissue Regenix's prospects or record of strong delivery. Despite varying degrees of interest in the company, the equity value could not be used as a basis for a strategic transaction, and the strategic review was concluded in April 2025.