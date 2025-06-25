Tissue Regenix posts increased revenue and profits after deciding against company sale
The company saw revenue rise by nine per cent in 2024, with adjusted EBITDA profitability of $1.9m above the $700,000 recorded for 2023.
Tissue Regenix said the figures were driven by increased sales revenue and aided by management of administrative expenses.
Jonathan Glenn, Chair of Tissue Regenix, said: "It has been another successful year for the Group, reporting record adjusted EBITDA profitability and top line growth across all divisions.
"In November 2024, we announced a strategic review of the business which included soliciting offers for the Company.
"During this review, it was determined that the company's valuation during this period bore no resemblance to Tissue Regenix's prospects or record of strong delivery. Despite varying degrees of interest in the company, the equity value could not be used as a basis for a strategic transaction, and the strategic review was concluded in April 2025.
"The board's priorities remain in the best interests of our shareholders, and we continue to look forward with a solid business that is constantly adapting to create greater efficiencies and deliver greater shareholder value.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.