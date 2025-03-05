Titanic Spa Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Sustainable Luxury

Starting on the 10 March, the spa will be putting on limited edition activities as well as a special anniversary package to celebrate the occasion

Titanic Spa, the UK’s first eco-spa and a trailblazer in sustainable luxury, proudly marks its 20th anniversary in March 2025. Nestled in the heart of Yorkshire, Titanic Spa has spent two decades redefining wellness by combining world-class spa experiences with an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, all while delivering personalised service and unforgettable moments for guests. To commemorate this incredible milestone, the spa is unveiling its exclusive ‘Emerald Anniversary Package’.

A Week of Celebrations

Titanic Spa officially commemorates its 20th anniversary in March 2025, inviting guests to celebrate with a week-long series of exclusive events starting on 10th March. Highlights include:

Titanic Pool in development

· Available for one week only in BAR1911, the Emerald Fizz cocktail uses the luxurious Chartreuse Green, considered to be one of the most famous and distinctive liqueurs in the world, adding in Bel Canto prosecco, soda water and lime, this cocktail is the perfect way to help celebrate Titanic Spa’s 20th Anniversary.

· A special giveaway on social media, launching on the 10th March with the winner being announced on Friday 15th March

· Limited edition 20th anniversary cupcakes available to purchase in the Spa Bistro

· Comfort Zone Age-Well Journey kits including 4 products, available to purchase at £20 for 1 week only in the spa boutique

Titanic Spa

· A stunning balloon display in the retail/reception area all week where guests are encouraged to come and take pictures.

Limited Edition Emerald Anniversary Package

As part of the spas exciting week of activity, it is launching a limited-edition spa package available to purchase for one week only. The Emerald Anniversary package includes access to the Spa’s award winning facilities and also includes an overnight stay in a comfortable self-contained apartment, breakfast and a 2 course evening meal. To elevate this package milestone, Titanic Spa has partnered with [ comfort zone ], its leading ethical and sustainable spa brand renowned for its eco-friendly practices, crafting products in a carbon-neutral facility powered by renewable energy in Parma, Italy.

Emerald Anniversary Package | Monday-Thursday £165PP | Friday-Sunday £215PP

Package includes:

o Complimentary use of robes, towels and slippers

o Lunch in Spa Bistro

o Access to the Titanic heat and ice experience

o Use of the Indoor heated swimming pool and hydrozone

o Use of the outdoor sunken hot tub

o Use of the relaxation lounge

o 2 course evening meal

o Overnight stay in furnished apartment

o Continental breakfast hamper

o Departure at 10am including

o 55 minute exclusive Comfort Zone Timeless facial - An intensive facial visibly reduces expression lines and wrinkles and provides exceptional skin smoothness with a facial massage and double peel mask. Suitable for the most delicate to the most resistant of skins.

Available only to purchase between 10th – 17th March but can be taken between 1st April 2025 – 30th September 2025, or if buying as a voucher, will be valid for 6 months.

Titanic Spa’s 20 Year Legacy

Known as the stone to symbolise a 20-year tenure, the emerald green perfectly encapsulates Titanic Spa’s 20 year dedication to eco-tourism and green credentials in the spa industry. From its inception, Titanic Spa has been a pioneer in eco-friendly practices and was the first in the UK to incorporate renewable energy sources, including solar panels and a water recycling system. Over the years, Titanic Spa has continually raised the bar, setting benchmarks for sustainable operations in the wellness industry, and achieving numerous awards such as Global Best Luxury Eco Spa at the Luxury World Spa Awards and Best Sustainable Spa at the Marie Claire Sustainability Awards to name a couple.

Not only known for its eco efforts, Titanic Spa has also been at the heart of many guests memorable moments over the years. Since opening its doors in 2005, Titanic Spa has welcomed over half a million guests, offering an oasis of relaxation and rejuvenation. Housed in a beautifully restored textile mill, this award-winning spa boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including its renowned Heat and Ice Experience, a salt-regulated swimming pool, and a variety of holistic treatments using natural and ethically sourced products.

Warrick Burton, Founder and Managing Director of Titanic Spa said “Reaching our 20th anniversary is a testament to our dedicated team and the loyal guests who share our passion for wellness and sustainability. As we look back on two decades of achievements, we remain committed to pioneering new ways to provide unparalleled spa experiences while protecting our planet.”

Looking Ahead

As Titanic Spa embarks on its third decade, it remains at the forefront of the wellness industry, dedicated to offering transformative experiences while championing sustainability. This anniversary marks not just a celebration of the past, but an exciting vision for the future.