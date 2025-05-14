Titanic Spa celebrates staff growth with recent success stories

Titanic Spa, the UK's first eco-spa, located in Yorkshire, is delighted to announce two recent and significant internal promotions, highlighting the company's commitment to nurturing talent in the local community and supporting career development within its team.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Haigh has been appointed Housekeeping Manager following her return from maternity leave in April 2025. Her career at Titanic Spa spans eight years, beginning as a morning cleaner in 2017 before progressing through roles including Housekeeper, Housekeeping Team Leader, and Duty Manager.

"I love working for a company that enables internal progression and truly looks after their team members in every role," said Amy. "While I enjoyed my time in front-of-house operations, my passion has always been ensuring guests receive the highest standard of accommodation. With 35 apartments to oversee, I thrive on maintaining these standards are met."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rio Samuda-White has been promoted to Food and Beverage Manager, overseeing both its Bistro front-of-house team and Bar 1911. Since joining Titanic Spa as a part-time bartender in 2018, Rio has held several positions, including Senior Bartender and Housekeeping Manager, before adding Bar Manager responsibilities to her role.

Titanic Spa

"I'm thrilled to return to a customer-facing position," Rio commented. "Working directly with our loyal guests, creating exciting new cocktails for Bar 1911, and ensuring exceptional customer service in the Spa Bistro throughout the day and evening is what I'm passionate about."