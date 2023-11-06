All Sections
Titanic Spa: Popular Yorkshire spa named best in Northern Europe in World Luxury Spa Awards

A popular Yorkshire spa has been named the best in Northern Europe at the World Luxury Spa Awards.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:36 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:36 GMT

Titanic Spa – on Low Westwood Lane, Huddersfield – celebrated winning for the seventh consecutive year.

Since 2016, Titanic Spa has consistently earned recognition from the World Luxury Spa Awards, and this year Titanic has been honoured with three prestigious awards, ‘Best Luxury Sustainable Spa in Europe’, ‘Best Luxury Eco Spa in Northern Europe’ and ‘Best Luxury Spa Retreat in Northern Europe’.

Receiving a World Luxury Spa Award is known as the pinnacle achievement in the luxury spa and wellness industry, with spa operators from around the world flying in to attend the Athens ceremony.

Titanic Spa is set within a restored textile mill nestled in Linthwaite Valley.

Warrick Burton, Director of Titanic Spa, said: “Securing a seventh World Luxury Spa Award, and in not just one but three categories, is truly an exceptional accomplishment. We at Titanic Spa are committed to caring for the planet and our guests and to be globally recognised for both efforts brings a real sense of achievement for everyone at Titanic Spa. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for our valued guests and customers whose votes played a vital role in our success”

The award follows Titanic Spa's victories in the Marie Claire Sustainability Awards and the LUXE Global Awards.

