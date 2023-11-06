A popular Yorkshire spa has been named the best in Northern Europe at the World Luxury Spa Awards.

Titanic Spa – on Low Westwood Lane, Huddersfield – celebrated winning for the seventh consecutive year.

Since 2016, Titanic Spa has consistently earned recognition from the World Luxury Spa Awards, and this year Titanic has been honoured with three prestigious awards, ‘Best Luxury Sustainable Spa in Europe’, ‘Best Luxury Eco Spa in Northern Europe’ and ‘Best Luxury Spa Retreat in Northern Europe’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Receiving a World Luxury Spa Award is known as the pinnacle achievement in the luxury spa and wellness industry, with spa operators from around the world flying in to attend the Athens ceremony.

Titanic Spa: Popular Yorkshire spa named best in Northern Europe in World Luxury Spa Awards

Titanic Spa is set within a restored textile mill nestled in Linthwaite Valley.

Warrick Burton, Director of Titanic Spa, said: “Securing a seventh World Luxury Spa Award, and in not just one but three categories, is truly an exceptional accomplishment. We at Titanic Spa are committed to caring for the planet and our guests and to be globally recognised for both efforts brings a real sense of achievement for everyone at Titanic Spa. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for our valued guests and customers whose votes played a vital role in our success”