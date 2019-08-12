Today's top Yorkshire business stories

Good morning, here are today's main headlines concerning Yorkshire business news.
Calls for judge to review controversial Loan Charge
-> read more
York-based Optibiotix signs a new deal for Australia and New Zealand
Yorkshire is suffering a further slowdown in output growth, with the region's firms posting the slowest increase in business activity in the current three-year sequence of expansion,
Asda's workers are to stage a protest in Leeds against new contracts as the row over its terms and conditions rumbles on.
The news comes as retailers continues to face a challenging environment as shop vacancy rates rise
In response Tesco is still building up support for plans to overhaul business rates