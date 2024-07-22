Tofoo’s proud to be wonky thanks to digital invigoration by creatives at Leeds Agency, Tall

Digital brand experience specialists, Tall, based in Leeds, has partnered with Tofoo, the UK’s second biggest brand in the meat-free market, to help the foodie favourite revive its digital personality following a period of rapid, sustained growth.

The updated digital experience offers users a wealth of knowledge and support, catering to both tofu newbies and ”tofoonatics” alike. Tall crafted a set of digital brand principles to serve as the cornerstone for evolving and advancing the Tofoo brand, to help the company to continue its year on year 17% growth trajectory. Immersing themselves in the brand, Tall reimagined Tofoo’s logo applications, typography usage, colour accessibility, illustration style and iconography, and added sound and motion elements to seize opportunities in new areas.

As experts in creative design, one of the big aims was to create an accurate reflection of Tofoo’s upwards trajectory by refreshing the website in a way that would not only showcase Tofoo, but also highlight the personality behind the brand that its customers so dearly love. After extensive research, creatives at Tall redeveloped Tofoo’s “wonky box” product and modernised it to reflect the new personality of the brand. Now, the wonky box is inspired by side-profile or overhead shots of tofu on a chopping board. This “wonky box” became the foundation for buttons, containers and brand badges across the website and social media.

In creating this new, cohesive, and consistent branding, Tall was able to create a digital experience that showed customers who Tofoo really are; a leading voice in the meat-free market. In blending both engaging brand messaging with educational content, the website now serves as a way to provide depth to the brand and deepen the understanding of the Tofoo for both new and existing customers.

Speaking on the success of the partnership, Guy Utley, Creative Director at Tall, said: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to achieve with Tofoo, and pleased we’ve had the opportunity to showcase how a brand refresh can make such a difference for end users, and the company itself. We’ve created a digital experience that we’re confident will support the growth of Tofoo and provide the company with strong brand foundations that can develop alongside its incredible success.”

Kirsty Jones, Brand Manager for Tofoo says, “When looking for a new agency to help us relaunch our online presence we knew from the get-go that the team at Tall would be the right choice. They really took the time to get under the skin of our brand, helping us to refine our unique style and translating Tofoo’s playfulness and fun through to the digital world. We’ve seen great results from the work so far, and feel confident that we now have the right tools to support the brand’s next phase of growth.”