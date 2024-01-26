'Together, there is nothing we cannot achieve': Sheffield Chamber of Commerce appoints new president

Alexis Krachai has been appointed as Sheffield Chamber of Commerce’s newest chamber president.

Mr Krachai is managing director of Sheffield-based specialist communications agency Counter Context, which employs 36 people.

He is also a non-executive director on the chamber’s board, and led the organisation during the pandemic as co-interim chief executive, alongside the now permanent chief executive Louisa Harrison-Walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Krachai, said: “I am honoured to take on the responsibility of being president of the chamber and representing our members. Sheffield has momentum but, like many cities, it must wrestle with many challenges that will impact on businesses and the wider economy over the coming years.

“I am naturally optimistic and upbeat. Together there is nothing we cannot achieve in Sheffield, but we must not dodge the difficult conversations about how to build greater strength and resilience in our economy.”

During the pandemic, Mr Krachai also co-chaired Sheffield’s Covid-19 Business Recovery Group which formulated the first economic recovery plan approved by Sheffield City Council in over a decade.