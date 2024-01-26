'Together, there is nothing we cannot achieve': Sheffield Chamber of Commerce appoints new president
Mr Krachai is managing director of Sheffield-based specialist communications agency Counter Context, which employs 36 people.
He is also a non-executive director on the chamber’s board, and led the organisation during the pandemic as co-interim chief executive, alongside the now permanent chief executive Louisa Harrison-Walker.
Mr Krachai, said: “I am honoured to take on the responsibility of being president of the chamber and representing our members. Sheffield has momentum but, like many cities, it must wrestle with many challenges that will impact on businesses and the wider economy over the coming years.
“I am naturally optimistic and upbeat. Together there is nothing we cannot achieve in Sheffield, but we must not dodge the difficult conversations about how to build greater strength and resilience in our economy.”
During the pandemic, Mr Krachai also co-chaired Sheffield’s Covid-19 Business Recovery Group which formulated the first economic recovery plan approved by Sheffield City Council in over a decade.
He took over from the outgoing President Karen Mosley, managing director of HLM Architects, at the chamber’s AGM this week. The AGM took place at Henry Boot PLC’s new office in Isaacs Building, part of the Heart of the City development.
