Tom Adeyoola to speak at South Yorkshire Tech Summit

TECH SY, a project to scale up the South Yorkshire tech and digital economy on behalf of South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, today announced that Tom Adeyoola, renowned tech entrepreneur and founder of Metail, will be the keynote speaker for the highly anticipated South Yorkshire Tech Summit 2025.

The event, taking place on Monday March 10 at the Cast Theatre in Doncaster, will place a spotlight on the thriving potential of South Yorkshire’s tech landscape under the themes of money, markets, and mainstreaming technology.

Known for founding Metail, a pioneering virtual fitting room technology, and as a champion of sustainable innovation, Tom’s contributions have made waves across both the tech and creative industries. He was recently appointed to the Creative Industries Taskforce, which will deliver a new plan to grow the creative industries as a key growth-driving sector in the Government’s new Industrial Strategy, which is due to be published in late spring 2025.

As a member of the task force, Tom will collaborate with industry leaders to accelerate innovation in areas such as AI, gaming, and digital content creation, while supporting regional talent development and inclusive growth nationwide.

Tom Adeyoola said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the South Yorkshire Tech Summit 2025, especially at a time when innovation and collaboration is reshaping the UK. South Yorkshire’s tech ecosystem is bursting with potential, and it’s a privilege to connect with a region full of ambition, with a history for creativity and a clear and present drive for change. This Keynote provides an opportunity to explore how technology and creativity can create a more inclusive, thriving ecosystem for South Yorkshire, the north, and the rest of the UK.”

Tracey Johnson, Project Director for TECH SY, said: “Tom Adeyoola’s groundbreaking work and his vision for a sustainable and inclusive tech economy perfectly align with our mission to accelerate the growth of South Yorkshire’s tech ecosystem. We are honoured to have him inspire our attendees, from founders to investors, to continue pushing boundaries.”

“According to Dealroom, gaming was one of the most invested in sectors this year in South Yorkshire. This demonstrates the impact that tech and creativity can have in bolstering the regional ecosystem.”

