Too Hot to Handle: How Gala Tent’s Heat‑Smart Zones Are Redefining Festival Safety

A Festival Summer Like No Other It’s official: 2025 is Britain’s hottest summer since records began. With temperatures topping 28°C in Glasgow, hundreds of wildfires, and major music festivals back in full force post-COVID, a new challenge is heating up the events world—how to keep guests safe when the sun won’t quit.

At TRNSMT, BST Hyde Park, and across the UK, organisers are rethinking infrastructure, and one name keeps rising above the rest: Gala Tent .

Their Heat-Smart Zones, introduced as a stylish shade solution just a few seasons ago, have fast become a festival essential . Offering more than just cover from the sun, these zones are full-service cool-down hubs designed to reduce temperature, prevent sunstroke, and deliver memorable brand activations—all while protecting guests and promoting wellbeing.

When Shelter Becomes Strategy

It’s not just discomfort at stake. As NHS officials warn of rising incidents of heat exhaustion, dehydration and UV exposure, shaded zones are proving a literal lifesaver.

“People don’t come to festivals to fall ill. They come to connect, dance, and create memories,” says Lisa Mace, COO of Gala Tent.

“With our Heat‑Smart Zones, we’re giving organisers the tools to protect guests without compromising on experience or aesthetics. It’s safety, but make it stylish.”

What makes Gala Tent’s shade solutions stand out?

Reflective, UV-blocking canopy fabrics , cooling interiors by up to 10°C

, cooling interiors by up to 10°C Modular layouts to adapt to any terrain or site plan

to adapt to any terrain or site plan Integrated cooling features like mist fans and hydration refill points

like mist fans and hydration refill points Custom branding options for sponsors and VIP areas

for sponsors and VIP areas Eco-conscious designs, reusable for greener planning

At a time when climate resilience is as critical as crowd control, Gala Tent’s expertise is changing the way Britain builds festivals.

In Partnership with the UK’s Biggest Events

This summer, Gala Tent has partnered with some of the most iconic festivals in the UK:

TRNSMT (Glasgow) : Branded “Cool‑Down Hubs” complete with fans and water

: Branded “Cool‑Down Hubs” complete with fans and water BST Hyde Park (London) : Private VIP lounges offering shaded luxury

: Private VIP lounges offering shaded luxury Family Events Nationwide: Colourful, safe workshop tents for children

“We’re proud to support the events that make British summers unforgettable,” says Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent.

“As heatwaves become more common, shade isn’t just a luxury—it’s a duty of care. We’ve designed our Heat‑Smart Zones to meet that need with elegance, strength, and real results.”

Be the Coolest Spot at the Hottest Event

Whether you’re a major organiser, brand partner, or local event coordinator, Gala Tent offers a scalable solution to the summer heat crisis. Their team works hands-on to assess festival maps, identify sun-risk zones, and deploy tailor-made heat-safe areas—turning sunburn risk into a branded opportunity.