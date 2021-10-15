Top Leeds restaurant HOME announces plans to expand by moving into new site at Brewery Wharf

Chef and owner Elizabeth Cottam confirmed that HOME will open its new site at 3 Brewery Wharf in the city centre - a unit with a watrefront terrace overlooking the River Aire.

HOME was established in 2017 and is often booked up for several months in advance.

The new restaurant will open in November and trade from Wednesday-Sunday.

HOME chef and owner Liz Cottam

Elizabeth Cottam said: “We’ve had some amazing times on Kirkgate, but now we’ve outgrown the restaurant and think it’s time to continue our new journey in a space that really suits who we are now and what we do. We want to be at the heart of new developments in Leeds, and this is the perfect space to expand our offer, welcome in new guests and keep doing what we do best. With its unique terrace, central kitchen and riverside location, Brewery Wharf is just the start of an incredible new chapter for HOME - we can’t wait to get started!”

Brewery Wharf was developed by local property investment firm Rushbond PLC< and the tenants include restaurants, bars, apartments and a hotel.

Several office spaces in the development have recently been refurbished with new occupiers set to be announced soon.

Rushbond's Richard Baker added: “We are really delighted to be welcoming HOME which is a huge coup for the community and reaffirms Brewery Wharf as one of the great places to be in Leeds.