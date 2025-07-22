Top marks for new partnership set to transform school safeguarding

A Yorkshire company hopes to transform how schools manage safeguarding and attendance after announcing a collaboration with company specialising in tracking attendance.

Skipton-based CPOMS, which produces an industry-leading safeguarding, wellbeing and pastoral software used by thousands of schools across Britain.

It will now integrate A Star Attendance Solutions' innovative attendance tracking platform into the system, removing the need to enter data into two different platforms, reducing workload and streamlining recordkeeping.

Set to launch in time for the UK’s back-to-school period, this integration gives schools a powerful new way to support pupil wellbeing from day one.

A Star's Jill Robson (Left) with CPOMs' Sam Eustace

"We know just how precious time is for educational workers, and doubling up on jobs only eats into that," said Jill Robson, founder of A Star Attendance Solutions.

"However, this partnership will mean less admin whilst helping educators and safeguarding leads to claw back that time in order to focus on pupil wellbeing and intervention."

Launched in Sunderland by Ms. Robson—a former council attendance officer—the A Star System has been adopted by schools across the UK to help them manage pupil attendance.

The platform is used by hundreds of schools helping them improve attendance rates by up to eight percent.

Whilst safeguarding is at the heart of both products, attendance has historically been viewed in a different silo when in reality, it’s deeply interconnected and often an early indicator of wider wellbeing concerns.

“We’re excited to partner with A Star Attendance to help schools connect the dots between attendance monitoring and safeguarding,” said Rick Gardner, Managing Director for CPOMS.

"When it comes to safeguarding, attendance concerns are often early indicators of a larger issue, but without the full picture, they can go unnoticed.

“Bringing A Star’s attendance data directly into CPOMS, gives staff a more holistic view of each pupil, supporting earlier intervention and more informed safeguarding decisions to protect every student, every day.”

For A Star Attendance, the partnership with CPOMS is just the latest in a growing list of milestones for a business launched just four years ago.

Aimed at ensuring no child slips through the net, The A Star Attendance System manages every aspect of pupil attendance without the need to produce lengthy reports - allowing schools to intervene early and address any red flags before they become major issues.

The pioneering system has earned a string of glowing testimonials from schools across the UK, while the company’s client list has doubled in the past year alone.

“This is a game-changer for our business,” said Melissa Warwick, A Star Attendance Solution’s Operations Manager.

“Partnering with CPOMS—an industry leader used by thousands of schools and settings—propels us into the next chapter of our growth journey.