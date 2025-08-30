Top office agent Jeff Pearey on helping to change face of Leeds and JLL's 'Victor Kiam moment'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are few people who know as much about office life than Jeff Pearey but even he wasn’t totally ready for how he would feel on his final day at work as he retired from his job at property consultancy giant JLL this month.

"Nothing quite prepares you for that moment where you know you're effectively switching the computer off and walking out,” reflects the 61-year-old.

"I left the office relatively late at night, and there was only a handful of people in but there was some shaking of hands and stuff. It was emotional. But I've worked nearly 20 years at JLL and it is 40 years since I first put a suit on to start my first job.”

Jeff Pearey (front left), with the JLL team in Wellington Place Bevan Cockerill

Mr Pearey has been one of the most well-known people in the Leeds commercial property world for decades and the esteem in which he is held by his peers was demonstrated by the hundreds of well-wishes posted under his LinkedIn announcement about his departure from the business.

He has been one of the many architects of the transformation of Leeds since the 1980s, with JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle) involved in many of the city’s largest property deals.

Mr Pearey says Leeds has changed immeasurably in that time.

"Leeds has come such a long way in the last 40 years. When you stand back and look at it, it does feel like a very vibrant European city. It feels far more European and even global compared to 36 or 37 years ago. It has embraced a huge amount of change.”

Originally from Guisborough in North Yorkshire, his first job as a surveyor for a council in 1985 took him down to Cambridge. But he returned to Yorkshire within 18 months, initially working in Wetherby before moving to Leeds in 1988 and starting to concentrate on office agency.

After 12 years at St Quintin, the forerunner to CBRE, followed by six at Chesterton International, which is now BNP Paribas Real Estate, Mr Pearey joined JLL in 2006 to run its Leeds office as lead director for Yorkshire and the North East.

"I was the 23rd member of staff; within two years we had doubled in size and we’ve been around the 100-mark now for a number of years,” he says. “I feel I’m leaving quite a legacy for JLL in terms of the development of their business and becoming a cornerstone of the commercial property world in Leeds and Yorkshire.”

He says there has been an equivalent satisfaction from team-building and seeing colleagues progress their careers to being involved in property deals.

"I never wanted to stop being involved in transactions, because that does give you that buzz. I've never stepped away from the coalface of doing transactions. I actually instructed solicitors on a transaction last week. Within a week of my retirement, I was still trying to do deals and do my best for the business.”

Mr Pearey says there are many deals he looks back on with pride and all have carried individual importance.

"Frankly they’ve all mattered because you're ultimately undertaking a development or participating in a letting or a sale that gives rise to urban regeneration and also providing a home for a business. Whether that business is taking 1,000 square feet off or 100,000 square feet, it's a seminal moment for them and it's a really important decision to make.”

But he admits that his involvement with the development of the Wellington Place business district has been particularly special.

Back in the 1980s the site was an out-of-town retail park but is now a thriving home to dozens of major businesses and thousands of workers, with restaurants, coffee shops and bars also based in the space.

Mr Pearey explains: "JLL was appointed in 2008 to get involved. There was just two redbrick buildings on site and our first meetings were in a series of shipping containers bolted together to create a central hub.

"It wasn’t until 2012 we saw the first building at Wellington Place – here we are 13 years later and over one million square foot of space has been developed. It does feel like a European business community with lots of different businesses there.”

JLL itself moved from its previous offices on King Street into Wellington Place in 2023, taking up an office in a new eco-friendly building also shared with the likes of Lloyds Banking Group and Arup.

"It was like our Victor Kiam moment; the man who liked Remington razors so much he bought the company,” he laughs.

"I’d spent 16 years promoting all the benefits, the sustainaibility andthe sense of place so to actually help guide JLL into a very striking office modern building was special.”

During his time at JLL, he progressed to become head of its UK regional office agency for its key cities in this country while also spending several years on the ​​​​​​​regional chapter of the CBI and chairing the Leeds Chamber Property Forum.

Mr Pearey says office agents such as himself have to “have our finger on the pulse” of everything from global office trends to when company leases are going to be up in Leeds.

He agrees that the 2008 global financial crisis and Covid were the most challenging periods of his career. But he says the size and worldwide reach of JLL, which has offices in 80 countries and turned over revenues of more than $23bn last year, made both periods easier to navigate.

"When crises do occur, and whether that's Brexit, Covid or whatever, clients become very information hungry, and the benefits of global research come to the fore. We are represented in all corners of the globe in terms of our activity.

"With Covid, what we were finding quite helpful as we were really entering the the the eye of the storm with people working from home and what is this going to mean to business within two or three months we were, we were getting lots of data from our our Asia Pacific business, in terms of the path that they were going on and their journey, and they started to return to work, and their lockdowns were easing at a point where we were still very much in the middle of it.

"Clients were joining calls and getting research to suggest that there would be a transition back to normality, not just a return to the office.”

He says office environments have had to evolve following the ​​​​​​​rise in working from home in the wake of Covid.​​​​​​​

"The office now has to work a lot harder to attract people back in. It has to be far more than four walls and desks; it becomes a collaborative workspace with break-out areas and much greater levels of amenity. If people want to cycle in or go for a run at lunchtime you can have literally club-quality changing facilities.”

Mr Pearey says he intends to concentrate on spending time with his family as well as having some ‘me time’ following his departure from JLL.

But he may well eventually return to working life in a different guise.​​​​​​​

