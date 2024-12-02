Topps defends strategy after being criticised by biggest shareholder

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piotr Lipko – managing director of Austrian investor MS Galleon, which owns a 30% stake in Topps Tiles – wrote to Topps Tiles bosses last week calling for a leadership review, claiming management have made a raft of recent “strategic missteps”.

In the letter, he said also bosses at the retail chain had shown a “complete failure to adapt to an evolving retail landscape” and failed to engage with major shareholders.

But Topps responded, arguing that it had taken share in a difficult market, which has been hit by a slump in demand for home improvement.

Topps Tiles has hit back at criticism from its largest shareholder over the retailer’s strategy (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Results last week showed its profit nearly halved over the past year, with same-store sales at Topps Tiles slumping by 9.1%, but it said the wider market had seen double-digit declines in sales.

Paul Forman, chairman of Topps, said: “Our strategy was reviewed in April and presented to shareholders in May, with further updates given last week.

“Further expansion of our digital capabilities is at the heart of many of these growth initiatives.

“Our latest results show that we continue to take market share, consistently outperforming the wider tile market despite very challenging trading conditions.

“We believe this demonstrates the effectiveness of our strategy, which has the full support of the board.”

He added: “We engage with all our larger shareholders on a regular basis and listen closely to their views.”

MS Galleon also heavily criticised Topps Tiles’s acquisition of CTD Tiles, blasting the move as “unequivocally irrational” and “highly detrimental to the interest of the company”.

Topps Tiles bought CTD’s brand, 30 stores and some of its stock and two distribution sites out of administration in August.

CTD ran 86 stores across the UK and employed 425 staff before its collapse.

Topps insisted in its response to MS Galleon that the CTD acquisition was completed after “appropriate due diligence”.

It said: “The CTD acquisition is strategically compelling as it is a trade-focused brand which will significantly accelerate the group’s growth in the commercial market.”

Annual results from Topps last week laid bare how tough trading has been for the firm. The firm reported underlying pre-tax profits of £6.3 million for the year to September 28, down from £12.5 million the previous year.