Topps Tiles’ stores takeover could mean worse deals in four regions, CMA warns
It raised concerns that businesses and shoppers in those areas could face worse deals or service due to the reduction in competition. Topps bought all the stores for about £9m in August last year after CTD, which was the second largest specialist tile retailer in the UK behind Topps, fell into administration. The Competition and Markets Authority said it received several complaints after the agreement was confirmed, including concerns over “how the deal impacted businesses and retail customers in specific areas of the country”. Following an initial phase 1 investigation, the CMA found specific competition concerns in Dorking, Edinburgh, Inverness and Aberdeen, where it believes the deal could lead to worse deals and service for customers.
Topps has until Monday February 24 to submit proposals to allay the regulator’s concerns and avoid a potential, more thorough investigation.
Topps said in response: “The company will continue to work with the CMA in a constructive and professional manner, as it has done throughout this process.
