Torsion Group: Leeds-based developer opens new office in Sheffield city centre
The firm – which works as a developer and contractor of student accomodation and built-to-rent residential schemes – has taken over the first floor of Velocity Village at 2 Tenter Street, joining the likes of DLP Planning, Anytime Fitness, Ministry of Justice and Wake Smith Solicitors.
Torsion Group is working on a number of flagship projects across the UK, including Sky Gardens in Leeds and Hollis Croft in Sheffield.
Jeremy Hughes, director at RBH Properties, which ownes Velocity Village, said: “We are delighted to welcome Torsion Group to 2 Tenter Street and are looking forward to seeing them join the evolving business community in the area.
“We believe our own investment into the area has provided real confidence and acted as a catalyst for further growth. It’s incredibly exciting to see several new residential developments underway and new businesses moving in, helping to cement the area’s promising future.”
The under-construction Hollis Croft – a 17-storey tower featuring 234 build-to-rent apartments – is located just a stone’s throw from Torsion’s new Sheffield base.
The development also sits directly next to True Sheffield – a 27-storey student-residential tower that is currently being delivered by Aztec Construction.
Torsion Group’s move comes after fellow contractor, Aztec Construction, also opened a new office in the area and now occupies over 10,000 sq ft of space at the nearby Pennine Five campus, which has undergone a multi-million-pound refurbishment over recent years.
