For businesses, particularly here in Yorkshire and the Humber, conferences are less about drama and more about decoding important economic signals from our political leaders.

Encouragingly, all parties struck a pro-enterprise tone and there was broad consensus on the importance of working with business to secure the economic growth the UK urgently needs.

The Chancellor’s emphasis on investment as a cornerstone of future prosperity, and the Shadow Chancellor’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, both aligned well with business views and priorities.

Firms also welcomed the Chancellor’s pledges to tackle youth unemployment, improve mobility, and invest in housing and infrastructure – all critical levers for long-term economic renewal.

Labour’s new target to boost opportunity for young people was a welcome step in recognising the value of both degrees and vocational training, helping us to leave behind the days of pitting one against the other.

Businesses believe that removing barriers to apprenticeship delivery and ensuring the financial sustainability of universities are essential to improving people’s lives through access to a good education – one that sets them up for rewarding and fulfilling careers.

However, some areas of longstanding concern were not addressed. The impact on confidence, investment, and hiring intentions of rising employer National Insurance Contributions and the impending Employment Rights Bill remains a major concern for businesses of all sizes and across all sectors, including here in Yorkshire and the Humber.

From the opposition, the Shadow Chancellor’s pro-business stance and recognition of high street pressures were well received.

Proposals to scrap business rates for hospitality, leisure, and retail could offer short-term relief for beleaguered businesses, however the CBI has long argued that deeper reform is needed. A shift from a slab to a slice-based system would simplify the rates regime, encourage investment across sectors, and eliminate the need for patchwork reliefs.

What many businesses will be asking as they leave Conservative Party conference is whether the raft of policy announcements can add up to a coherent vision for the economy. The plan to scrap the Climate Change Act will also have raised many eyebrows, with it having been instrumental in building confidence and driving investment in high-growth sectors.

Last year alone, businesses driving the energy transition contributed £83bn to the economy and supported nearly a million high-paying jobs.

That clearly shows climate action and economic growth are not mutually exclusive. Rolling back the critical environmental commitments would be a step in the wrong direction – undermining progress on energy security, environmental protection, and long-term prosperity.

With the fun now over, all eyes will be on November and the Autumn Budget to see how party conference signalling pulls through into concrete action to get the economy moving again. While warm words are always welcome, business knows better than most that we have to roll up our collective sleeves if we’re to get the country back on a secure footing, and to long-term sustainable growth.