Tougher HMO rules come into force in Wakefield and Castleford

Tougher rules on converting properties in Wakefield and Castleford into shared houses have come into force.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stricter regulations were introduced after Wakefield Council said it wanted to bring in new measures over concerns that a growth in houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) was reducing the number of family homes available across the district.

In October last year, senior councillors agreed to start a process of introducing what is known as an Article 4 direction to curb the rise in smaller HMOs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order, which comes into force today (October 24), means property owners require planning permission to change the use of a dwelling to accommodate between three and six people.

Peterson Road, Wakefield

HMOs are defined as properties rented out by more than two individuals on separate contracts, who typically have their own bedroom, but share facilities like a kitchen or bathroom.

Matthew Morley, the council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “There has been increasing concern in recent years at the growth in the number of HMOs in our district.

“It’s very important that we have a mix of housing options in our area and, in particular, that we have a good supply of housing for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having too many HMOs in a place can be difficult to manage.

“It can cause big changes to the character of an area very quickly.

“These new regulations will improve the wellbeing of our communities by ensuring a range of factors are considered through the planning applications process and will help make sure we all have a place we’re proud to call home.”

The order covers the following six areas of the district:

Castleford Centre North. Covering properties between Methley Road, Wood Street and Albion Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smawthorne, Castleford. Covering an area that contains 2,386 homes, including 52 HMOs

Agbrigg, Wakefield: Between Agbrigg Road, Barnsley Road and Doncaster Road.

College Grove, Wakefield: Between College Grove Road and Jacobs Well Lane.

Lincoln Street, Wakefield: Between Lincoln Street and Balne Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterson Road, Wakefield. Covering properties at Peterson Road and Stanley Road.

The areas identified contain a total of just under 7,000 homes, more than 300 of which are registered as HMOs.