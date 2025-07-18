Tourism worth 'remarkable' £2bn to York's economy last year, figures reveal

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make It York said tourism contributed £2.01 billion to the city’s economy in 2024 – a 5.4 per cent increase from 2023.

Overseas visitors alone accounted for nearly a quarter of the economic impact, injecting £0.5 billion into York’s economy.

The number of staying visitors reached 1.7 million, with an average stay of 3.3 nights – a slight increase on the previous year.

Shoppers visit York in November 2024 (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Most overnight visitors, 54 per cent, continued to stay in serviced accommodation and hotels, with non-serviced accommodation a close favourite.

In 2024, 16,788 employees (FTEs) were supported directly and indirectly by tourism, up 4.8 per cent from 2023.

York welcomed a total of 9.4 million visitors, marking a 5 per cent increase on 2023.

A spokesperson for Make It York said: “Beyond its economic benefits, tourism also enhances York’s profile as an exceptional place to live, work and do business

"This growth reflects not only the city’s resilience but also the success of our ongoing efforts to attract, engage and inspire visitors.

"International interest in York remains strong, with overseas visitors making up 14 per cent of the total, and of those, 43 per cent chose to stay overnight in the city, reinforcing York's reputation as a must-visit base for wider travel.

"Day visitor numbers also saw an encouraging 6 per cent rise compared to the previous year.

"These results reaffirm York’s position as a leading destination for both domestic and international travellers. The dedication of local businesses, tourism partners and city-wide stakeholders has played a pivotal role in its growth.”

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director of Make It York, said: "These results reflect the incredible work of our local businesses and partners in making York a truly world-class destination. Thank you to all our members who have contributed to this remarkable achievement.

The continued growth of our visitor numbers and economy is a testament to the city's enduring appeal and our collective efforts to deliver exceptional experiences."

It comes days after similarly positive figures were released by the South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership showing significant growth across the region.

An estimated 36.3 million tourism visits were made to South Yorkshire in 2024, bringing a £3.7 billion boost to the region’s visitor economy.

This included 32.3 million tourism visits made by day visitors, showing a 5 per cent increase on the previous year, and a 10.5 per cent increase since 2022. Visitors staying in the region were estimated to have spent 9.4m nights in local accommodation.

The data commissioned via the South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership and processed by Global Tourism Solution’s STEAM Report, also revealed that visitor activity and spend supports more than 32,101 full time equivalent jobs locally, making it a key sector within the region.

Sarah McLeod, Chair of the South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership said “The STEAM data is invaluable for us a partnership and for the wider visitor economy as it clearly highlights the vital role of this sector in South Yorkshire. By working collaboratively, we can drive sustainable growth, ensuring that—now more than ever—we encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more with our local businesses.”

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “We are home to an incredible array of culture, creativity and character. From world-class festivals and iconic sporting events to museums that tell our story and music that’s known around the world - we are a place that inspires.

“Our heritage and culture don’t just enrich our lives and shape who we are - they drive our economy too. With a £3.7billion boost and over 32,000 jobs supported, the impact of arts, culture, and tourism is clear: when we invest in our people our places and our stories, we create growth and opportunity, and we build hope.”

The South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership is a collaboration between Barnsley Council, City of Doncaster Council, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority and the private sector.

