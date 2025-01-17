Towngate secures Leeds lease for £100 million distributor Lawcris Panel Products Ltd

Towngate PLC, the north’s leading commercial and industrial property specialist with over 60 years of experience, has welcomed wood panel specialist Lawcris Panel Products Ltd to its Towngate Link Development in Leeds. Lawcris has signed a new 10-year lease at Unit TL2, a best-in-class 65,000 sq ft warehouse situated within Cross Green Industrial Estate, to the east of Leeds city centre, as it gears up for its next phase of growth.

Established in 1982, Lawcris is one of the UK’s leading distributors of wood-based panels; melamine boards, edging tapes, worktops, laminates, MDF, OSB, plywood and veneered boards. Its extensive product portfolio – bolstered by major distributorships with companies like Egger, Kronospan and Fundermax – serves diverse customer needs in industries spanning construction and manufacturing to interior design.

With an annual turnover above £100 million, Lawcris has rapidly grown from strength to strength, now operating a fleet of more than 45 vehicles and over 240 employees across five sites. Totalling more than 250,000 sq ft, this includes the company’s 156,000 sq ft flagship headquarters in Knowsthorpe Gate, just around the corner from its new Towngate Link base.

Iain McPhail, partner in Knight Frank’s Leeds industrial and logistics team, who secured the letting on behalf of the landlord, stated: “As well as highlighting Lawcris’ success, the highly anticipated letting reflects the continued growth of Towngate’s portfolio, pairing Lawcris with a high-quality, modern, and strategically located facility to support its expansion nationwide.”

At the newly leased detached warehouse facility, Lawcris will benefit from a further 65,416 sq ft in storage space with 13.2-metre eaves heights, as well as two storeys of modern offices, a secure yard with a depth of 45 metres, multiple ground- and dock-level loading doors, photovoltaic solar panels, EV charging bays, and PIR-sensored LED lighting.

Located on the well-established Cross Green Industrial Estate, it also provides excellent transport links, with easy access to the A63 Pontefract Lane, the A1/M1 Link Road, and Junctions 45 of the M1 and 4 of the M621, enhancing operational efficiency as the firm gears up for continued growth.

Tom Lamb, property director at Towngate PLC, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Lawcris to Towngate Link. The development was built just over five years ago, with sustainability and longevity at the forefront, and has created a lot of potential occupier interest since.

“With its modern design and strategic location, situated just around the corner from Lawcris’ flagship site, this facility is an ideal fit as it looks to expand its capabilities. We very much look forward to continuing our relationship and wish Lawcris all the success.”

Stuart Hall, commercial manager at Lawcris added: “We’ve earned an enviable reputation in the construction, manufacturing, joinery, and interior design sectors, providing high-quality decorative panel solutions to our customers. And now, with this investment, we’re strengthening our competitive edge with the resources to meet rising demand and maintain a seamless service.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Towngate on this next phase of our growth. This facility is perfectly suited to our needs, providing space for additional brands and exciting new product ranges. The creation of a brand-new showroom and networking area will undoubtedly be a standout feature.”