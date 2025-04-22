Towngate welcomes Artisan Bakes to Flanshaw Industrial Estate

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Towngate, the commercial and industrial property specialist has secured a 12-year lease with Artisan Bakes, a bakery based in Wakefield. Previously based at Sovereign House, Trinity Business Park, Artisan Bakes now occupies Unit 1, Flanshaw Industrial Estate, in Flanshaw Way. Established in 2015, Artisan Bakes, specialises in triple-layer cakes, tray bakes, tarts, and vegan and gluten-free goods.

A spokesman said: “The modern warehouse/industrial property provides close proximity to Wakefield city centre and junction 40 of the M1 motorway, making it an ideal base for the business’s growing logistics.”

Tom Lamb, property director at Towngate PLC, commented: “It’s been a pleasure to assist Artisan with its expansion plans in the region. Flanshaw Industrial Estate is a sought-after business hub, and its proximity to key motorway networks will be an invaluable asset for the bakery as it continues to expand.”

Jonathan Jacob, senior surveyor at GV Property Consultants, added: “This unit provides a rare food manufacturing facility in a strategic location, and we are pleased to have acted on behalf of Towngate to accommodate Artisan Bakes’ bespoke requirements.”

David Hardwick, managing director of Artisan Bakes, concluded: “We’re excited to start this new chapter as we celebrate a decade of baking excellence.

“The relocation represents a significant step in our expansion and will help us truly enhance our production capabilities. Towngate’s support has been invaluable in finding the perfect space, accommodating our needs as we continue to innovate and grow.”

Towngate also recently revealed it had secured a deal with a major furniture firm.

Aspire Furniture has signed a three-year lease on a 56,400 sq ft warehouse facility in Leeds. Owned and managed by Towngate PLC, a spokesman said the new facility – called Copperworks 2 – will significantly expand Aspire’s storage capacity and streamline its operations. Aspire has grown from a small operation in a spare bedroom to a multi-channel business with an annual turnover of around £22m and more than 100 employees.