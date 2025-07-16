T&R Theakston: Brewer's expansion beyond Yorkshire heartland continues

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appointments of Chris Bond and Cameron Whitehouse come as the family-controlled business recently announced its financial results, recording a third consecutive year of growth and profitability for the 200-year-old brewery.

Commenting on the appointments, Richard Bradbury, managing director of T&R Theakston, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chris and Cameron to the team as we continue to increase our reach in the on trade and make Theakston’s beers available to more people."

