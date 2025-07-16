T&R Theakston: Brewer's expansion beyond Yorkshire heartland continues
The appointments of Chris Bond and Cameron Whitehouse come as the family-controlled business recently announced its financial results, recording a third consecutive year of growth and profitability for the 200-year-old brewery.
Commenting on the appointments, Richard Bradbury, managing director of T&R Theakston, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chris and Cameron to the team as we continue to increase our reach in the on trade and make Theakston’s beers available to more people."
"We’re seeing increasing demand for independent regional beers and having been brewing in Masham for almost 200 years are keen to continue growing the presence of our award winning beers from Newcastle to Birmingham and beyond.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.