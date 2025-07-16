T&R Theakston: Brewer's expansion beyond Yorkshire heartland continues

The North Yorkshire-based brewery, T&R Theakston has hired two new members of its sales team as part of the company’s plans to increase its network of on-trade stockists.
Greg Wright
Published 16th Jul 2025, 07:32 BST

The appointments of Chris Bond and Cameron Whitehouse come as the family-controlled business recently announced its financial results, recording a third consecutive year of growth and profitability for the 200-year-old brewery.

Commenting on the appointments, Richard Bradbury, managing director of T&R Theakston, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chris and Cameron to the team as we continue to increase our reach in the on trade and make Theakston’s beers available to more people."

"We’re seeing increasing demand for independent regional beers and having been brewing in Masham for almost 200 years are keen to continue growing the presence of our award winning beers from Newcastle to Birmingham and beyond.”

