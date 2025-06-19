Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-controlled business, which has been brewing beers in Masham for almost 200 years, recorded a pre-tax profit of £271,000 for the period, an increase from £248,000 in the previous year, marking the third consecutive year of growth for the business.

The increased profitability comes as the brewery also saw turnover increase by seven per cent to £8.8m in the same period.

The business said it had "continued to respond to the challenges facing its pub customers with a cautious approach to price increases in order to minimise the cost pressures to them and their patrons”.

Richard Bradbury, managing director of T&R Theakston, said on the results: “We’re pleased to report our third consecutive increase in growth and profitability.

"These results highlight that our commitment to producing high quality beer, supporting our pub customers and listening to our consumers, is not only the right thing to do but is delivering positive results for our business.

“Despite short term economic conditions looking challenging, we believe the brewery is well placed to out-perform the market.”

The firm’s latest report states that throughout 2024, the business drove increased consumer demand for both its cask ale brands and its premium bottled ales.

The firm’s largest brands Theakston Best, Theakston Old Peculier and Theakston XB all grew in cask sales over the period which also marked the first full year of Theakston Quencher, a newly developed lower ABV beer at 3.4 per cent, being available.

Theakston also increased capital investment into its brewery during the period.

Mr Bradbury added: “With demand for high quality cask ale from consumers on the increase as a result of renewed interest in the category, we’ve seen our volumes grow by over eight per cent.

"This in itself reflects the strength of our leading brands but also our ability to create new beers such as Quencher to meet growing desire for lower ABV products.

“Our performance has also been buoyed by the increased availability of our beers internationally with exports to places including America, Australia and Italy accounting for four per cent of our turnover, double that of the previous year.”

“With a solid business foundation, healthy balance sheet and secure financial arrangements, we remain focused on growing our revenue through not only our strong brand performance but through broadening of our customer base.