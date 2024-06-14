The group said the impact relates to its UK Rail Technology, Transport Consultancy and Traffic Data businesses, whilst its Events business remains unimpacted. As a result, the company said it now expects to post full year revenue for 2024 in the range of £80.0m to £82.0m.

Tracsis added that its adjusted EBITDA margin for the 2024 financial year is expected to be slightly higher than the 15.5 per cent delivered in the first half of 2024, but below analyst consensus market expectations.

Chris Barnes, CEO of Tracsis, said: "Our positive direction of travel and significant market opportunity remains unchanged for Tracsis. While the impact of the pre-election restrictions coinciding with our busy final quarter of the financial year is unquestionably disappointing, this is an isolated event outside of our control.”

Tracsis is based in the Nexus building, which is part of the University of Leeds.

The firm said that pre-election restrictions are temporarily impacting central government, local authority and Train Operating Company decision making and spending across the UK transportation sector.

It added that this action is resulting in the rescheduling of certain projects and a short-term contraction of new order activity, which was previously expected to occur in the group's fourth quarter financial period.