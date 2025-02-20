Tracsis signs deal for pay-as-you-go Tap Converter system

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-based Tracsis has signed a multi-year contract with Rail Settlement Plan, a division of Rail Delivery Group (RDG), to implement the core Tap Converter system that will support pay-as-you-go travel in urban areas across National Rail.

Tracsis said the nationwide rollout of pay-as-you-go is central to the Government's vision for modernising rail travel.

The Tap Converter system will be a centralised smart ticketing technology platform that processes 'tap' data from various sources such as smartcards, contactless bankcards and mobile apps when passengers tap in and out at stations. It will also integrate with multiple modes of transport, supporting the delivery of London style pay-as-you-go ticketing for rail, bus and tram travel.

Tracsis has signed a multi-year contract with Rail Settlement Plan, a division of Rail Delivery Group (RDG), to implement the core Tap Converter system that will power pay-as-you-go (PAYG) travel in urban areas across National Rail, processing all related transactions and fare calculations.

The statement added: “Tracsis is currently the only provider of an accredited PAYG ticketing platform on the National Rail network outside London, and this contract significantly extends the potential reach of Tracsis' technology.”

Chris Barnes, Chief Executive Officer of Tracsis, commented: “We are delighted to be working with the Rail Delivery Group and Great British Railways Transition Team (GBRTT) to deliver this important pay-as-you-go ticketing solution on a nationwide basis.

“The contract represents a major milestone in our smart ticketing technology journey, with the potential to grow into a valuable, long-term partnership over time.”

He added: “Digital transformation remains integral to the rail industry’s future.

“The Government has made a commitment to expand pay-as-you-go ticketing across urban areas on the National Rail network and the Tap Converter system will position Tracsis as an important technology provider at the heart of this transformation.”

Stewart Fox-Mills,of GBRTT and RDG, said: “We are working with industry partners to simplify the railway fares and ticketing system, making travel more convenient and flexible for all passengers.

“We are committed to developing a simpler fare system that enhances the overall customer experience and supports the long-term growth of rail travel.

