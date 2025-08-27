Tracsis: Yorkshire software firm bounces back after cyber attack hits major customer in first half
The Leeds-based company, which provides software to the transport industries, said it expects group revenue to land around £82.0m for the year ending 31 July, a slight increase from £81m the year prior.
It comes after the company said in April that it had lost around £0.5m in earnings after a cyber attack against one of its large traffic data customers led to a four-month pause in orders. The firm did not name the customer which had ben affected.
Tracsis added that it expects to post adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of around £12.6m, a slight drop from £12.8m the previous year.
David Frost, chief executive officer of Tracsis, said: “After a challenging first half, the group has delivered a good second half trading performance, reflecting the strength of our technology, the quality of our people, and their ability to execute in complex markets.
“I would like to thank the whole Tracsis team for their hard work in achieving this.”
The firm was also hit in the first half by a “slower than expected start” to funding from Network Rail’s latest control period, which negatively impacted adjusted earnings by around £1m.
Tracsis said its latest performance was underpinned by “growing recurring software license" and the delivery of a “substantial Rail Technology & Services software development orderbook”, as well as seasonal activity levels in Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events.
Year-end cash for the firm stood at £23.4m, up from £19.8m the year before.
The latest announcement marks Mr Frost’s first trading update as chief executive officer after he took over the role at the start of this month. He replaced Chris Barnes in the role, who had previously held the post for six years.
Mr Frost said: “Since joining the Group, I have spent time with colleagues across the business and gained an early understanding of our operations, challenges and opportunities.
“Visiting our UK, Ireland and North America locations, I have seen first-hand the deep technology expertise, industry knowledge and commitment to innovation that sets Tracsis apart.
“The combination of these strengths gives me confidence in the Group’s ability to deliver sustainable, long-term growth.
"Supported by a strong balance sheet and healthy cash generation, we remain focused on growing higher-margin recurring revenues and expanding our international presence through both acquisition and new product development.”