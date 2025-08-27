Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds-based company, which provides software to the transport industries, said it expects group revenue to land around £82.0m for the year ending 31 July, a slight increase from £81m the year prior.

It comes after the company said in April that it had lost around £0.5m in earnings after a cyber attack against one of its large traffic data customers led to a four-month pause in orders. The firm did not name the customer which had ben affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracsis added that it expects to post adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of around £12.6m, a slight drop from £12.8m the previous year.

Tracsis provides software to the transport industries, including rail and traffic. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

David Frost, chief executive officer of Tracsis, said: “After a challenging first half, the group has delivered a good second half trading performance, reflecting the strength of our technology, the quality of our people, and their ability to execute in complex markets.

“I would like to thank the whole Tracsis team for their hard work in achieving this.”

The firm was also hit in the first half by a “slower than expected start” to funding from Network Rail’s latest control period, which negatively impacted adjusted earnings by around £1m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracsis said its latest performance was underpinned by “growing recurring software license" and the delivery of a “substantial Rail Technology & Services software development orderbook”, as well as seasonal activity levels in Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events.

Year-end cash for the firm stood at £23.4m, up from £19.8m the year before.

The latest announcement marks Mr Frost’s first trading update as chief executive officer after he took over the role at the start of this month. He replaced Chris Barnes in the role, who had previously held the post for six years.

Mr Frost said: “Since joining the Group, I have spent time with colleagues across the business and gained an early understanding of our operations, challenges and opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Visiting our UK, Ireland and North America locations, I have seen first-hand the deep technology expertise, industry knowledge and commitment to innovation that sets Tracsis apart.

“The combination of these strengths gives me confidence in the Group’s ability to deliver sustainable, long-term growth.