Tracy Brabin reveals 'exciting plans' to build West Yorkshire life sciences links in Europe

West Yorkshire is looking to forge further international links as it builds on its growing reputation as a leading location for health technology companies, Tracy Brabin has said.

The West Yorkshire mayor told The Yorkshire Post’s Health & Life Sciences Business Breakfast event that her office is looking to build on an existing ‘healthtech bridge’ partnership with Nashville in America by establishing further links with European partners.

In 2023, West Yorkshire was named by the Government as a life sciences investment zone with funding and tax reliefs established to help drive the sector forward in the region. The sector is said to be worth £3bn to the local economy, supporting thousands of jobs.

Ms Brabin highlighted that the region is already home to more than 300 health technology businesses and noted the ongoing work to open a new health tech innovation hub in Leeds as well as a National Health Innovation Campus in Huddersfield.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin with her keynote speech at the Yorkshire Post Life Sciences Business Breakfast. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

She told the business breakfast event at Headingley Stadium: “To be successful, you have to face out to the rest of the world.

“I was delighted last year to sign a healthtech bridge with the Mayor of Nashville so our two great regions can work together on key health and life sciences activities helping boost both of our economies.

“Together our institutions are securing millions in investment, demonstrating the confidence in our region as a place for collaboration and creative thinking.

“My team are working on exciting plans for next year to go to Germany and Switzerland to champion our sectors and make those connections.”

She also highlighted the White Rose Agreement she has signed with fellow Yorkshire mayors Oliver Coppard and David Skaith which pledges the trio will work alongside government, the private and sector and universities “to increase R&D funding and sustainable finance models to drive forward innovation ensuring Yorkshire is the solution to the challenges of the future”.

Ms Brabin told the audience: “The mayors across Yorkshire through the White Rose Agreement are coming together to amplify our collective offer in health and life sciences.

“That’s why events like today are so important in demonstrating the importance of collaboration and partnership.

“You have a friend in me and it is such an important sector for West Yorkshire. I really will do all I can to enable you to thrive.”

More than 20 per cent of the UK’s digital health jobs are based in West Yorkshire, with six Government health headquarters.

There had been concern earlier this year about the impact of the abolition of NHS England, which is headquartered in Leeds.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting subsequently said that the Government is “absolutely committed” to Leeds and will be a second headquarters for the Department for Health and Social Care which is taking over control of NHS England functions.

He told The Yorkshire Post in April: “This government will continue to support Leeds’ growth as a health tech hub – not only on account of its pioneering research, but because its thriving med tech and digital innovation is crucial for patients and for local and national economic growth.

“I want to put on record my commitment for Leeds to remain a preferred location for the Government on health, including as a second headquarters for DHSC.”

Ms Brabin said she was “really reassured” by that commitment.

“Health and life sciences are a unique and valued foundation of our growing economy in West Yorkshire, delivering great efficiencies for our NHS and healthcare systems across the world.

“As the UK’s most connected and collaborative launchpad for healthtech innovation, West Yorkshire offers a unique convergence of NHS and DHSC leadership and world-class R&D and real-world testing opportunities.”

She added: “We are home to more than 300 healthtech businesses, employing over 16,000 people in Leeds alone.

“The last few years have seen more than £300m in funding awarded to drive innovation, research and infrastructure.

“Frankly, who needs the Golden Triangle when you’ve got West Yorkshire?”

The event’s headline sponsor was the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.