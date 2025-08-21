Tracy Brabin to speak at health and life sciences business breakfast in Leeds
The event is to take place at Headingley Stadium on September 17 and will be hosted by Neville Young, Director of Enterprise and Innovation, Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber.
Ms Brabin is among the speakers at the event, which will also include sessions on creating the conditions for Yorkshire to become a leading light in the UK’s HealthTech and Life Sciences sector as well as NHS transformation plans and innovation and investment in the industry.
Sponsors for the event include headline partner West Yorkshire Combined Authority, along with the York Health Economics Consortium, Health Innovation Yorkshire and Humber, Optum, Nexus and Health Innovation Leeds.
Tickets for the event, which is taking place for the second year, can be purchased by visiting www.nationalworldevents.com/yhls-2025/.