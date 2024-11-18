Trade earnings reach another record despite industry uncertainty, says Hudson Contract

Labour rates hit a new high last month, reaching £1,048 per week for self-employed tradespeople, according to research carried out by Hudson Contract, a major provider of business services to the UK construction industry.
Its monthly pay trends analysis shows pay rose 1.9 per cent during October. Year-on-year, earnings increased 4.8 per cent, according to Hudson Contract’s data.

London saw the strongest growth (up 4.9 per cent to £1,147) followed by Wales (up 4.4 per cent to £1,208) and the East Midlands (+4.1 per cent to £1,097).

Insulation, shop fitting and steel and timber frame building trades saw the biggest increases in earnings.

Labour rates hit a new high last month, reaching £1,048 per week for self-employed tradespeople, according to Hudson Contract. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)Labour rates hit a new high last month, reaching £1,048 per week for self-employed tradespeople, according to Hudson Contract. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)
Commenting on the figures, managing director Ian Anfield said: “Alongside these rate increases, we are also seeing increases in the number of payments made to operatives by some of our clients.

“However, it’s a mixed bag for the construction industry. Everyone was waiting for the election.

"Then it came and went. Everyone was waiting for the Budget. Then it came and went. Now, everyone is waiting for the promises of planning reform and infrastructure investment to come to fruition at the same time as waiting for legislation that was mentioned in the Budget to bite.

“Meanwhile, despite the politics, there is still a strong appetite for high-rise concrete frame structures in big conurbations like Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

He added: “The housing market has proved more resilient than expected despite rising mortgage prices as demand still outstrips supply in some areas and investors favour build-to-rent schemes. The Home Builders Federation has warned that while many government policies are aimed at increasing supply of new housing, there are insufficient policies to increase demand.”

In July, the Government said all councils in England would be given new, mandatory housing targets to pave the way to deliver 1.5 million more homes.

