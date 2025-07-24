Training for ATV & SSV safety is a growing priority for UK land workers

Across the UK thousands of ATVs and SSVs are hard at work on farms, estates, and smallholdings.

These machines have become essential workhorses because they are used from dawn to dusk due to their versatility and ability to tackle a multitude of terrains and jobs with ease, ranging from carrying equipment to checking land.

But with high usage comes increased risk, which is why it’s vital to continually educate users on the evolving capabilities of these vehicles, as both the technology and the engines that power them are constantly advancing.

The first aspect of education is self-learning, which may seem like you are back in school because you are reading the vehicle’s manual. But by doing this, the user is aware of elements such as the vehicle’s maximum towing capacity and what the maximum weight the rack can support as well as chapters on safety tips and precautions, pre-ride inspections, and maintenance. In addition, the guide is always a good reference point if the user needs to refresh their knowledge on specific areas or if there is someone new using the vehicle who has not used that model or has never ridden an ATV or SSV before.

The second part is training, which provides the user, no matter their age or skill level, with the knowledge and skills to ride responsibly. The way this is achieved is through in person and online training. For online training, there is ATVEA’s e-training that has been developed from the ground up by Can-Am and other manufacturers. The training can be conducted at a pace that suits the person doing it and covers several topics, ranging from risk awareness and management to practical tips for riding. Once the user completes each topic section, there is an assessment at the end that covers all the subjects.

The in-person training programmes have been designed to ensure these powerful and versatile machines are used safely and effectively. While they are designed to handle tough terrain and heavy workloads, ATVs and SSVs can pose serious risks if not operated correctly. This is why it is important that the offering provided by training providers up and down the country is comprehensive to equip the attendees with the knowledge, skills and confidence to handle the vehicle in different conditions, understand how it responds on various terrains, and how it enables users to recognise how to prevent common accidents such as rollovers or loss of control.

As the technology behind these vehicles continues to advance, so too must the understanding of those who operate them. This is why ongoing training helps riders keep up with these changes, stay compliant with safety regulations, and protect themselves and others on site.

