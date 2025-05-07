Trainline profits surge on back of record sales

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The London-listed firm reported an £86m operating profit for the year to February 28, up 56 per cent compared with the previous year.

It made £5.9bn from selling tickets, 12 per cent up from the year before, mainly driven by fast sales growth in the UK and expansion in European countries. Trainline makes most of its money by taking a commission on ticket sales for coach and rail journeys, and benefited from fewer train strikes last year than in 2023. It also cited the growing popularity of digital tickets stored on mobile phones versus paper tickets for its improving sales.

