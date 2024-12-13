Tramlines and The Fringe generated more than £7 million for Sheffield economy

An annual report into what Tramlines and The Fringe festival held across Sheffield means for the city has been published.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s economic development and skills policy committee have heard from the council’s service manager about the benefits of the Tramlines and The Fringe in the city.

A report published ahead of the meeting noted that Tramlines had generated £5.45million into Sheffield’s economy with over 108,000 attendances – the same numbers for The Fringe are £1.86m and 45,000 attendances.

It’s a total of £7.31m into the city’s economy.

The opening day at Tramlines Festival 2024 saw huge crowds in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

The report said of those who attended Tramlines this year, approximately 19 per cent had an address registered in the S6 area; this is in addition to those who received tickets through the resident’s scheme, meaning over 8,000 people attended from Hillsborough and the surrounding area.

Also, The Tramlines Trust raised over £62,000, of which £32,000 will be granted to Sheffield and Hillsborough charities, with over 50 per cent to go directly to Hillsborough.

This year queries from residents across the event were down by 24 per cent from the 2023 iteration of the event.

The report added that in 2024, the festival worked with 125 local businesses with over 1200 local staff working the event.

With regards to The Fringe festival, it created 31 new jobs while it was spread over 40 venues across the city together with the main stage on Devonshire Green.

At the discussion, Cllr Henry Nottage, who is a Hillsborough ward councillor, said there has been an improvement in the way Tramlines deal with local residents.

Cllr Safiya Saeed, the deputy lord mayor in Sheffield, said she wanted the festival to be a bit more diverse.

She said: “From The Wicker, the bridge onwards, we don’t get a huff of when Tramlines is.

“I am literally everywhere, I literally know everyone and I don’t know about it.”