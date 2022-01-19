Transformation of Bradford Odeon into music venue will boost bid for UK City of Culture - Zahir Irani

Library image of the former Odeon building in Bradford. The cultural offering will be enhanced by the opening of Bradford Live, a new music venue in what was the former Odeon building. Picture: JPI Media

As an engineer, this goes against the grain; I prefer to follow facts and logic rather than supposition and forecast. But there’s one prediction I can make with a degree of certainty: 2022 is going to be a good year for Bradford.

Yes, we are living in exceptionally uncertain times, not least due to Covid-19 and its severe economic impact. On the global stage, the unexpected should always be expected and as they say, plan for the worst and hope for the best. But from a regional perspective, it’s clear that we are on the cusp of something really exciting here in Bradford.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of the foundation stones for economic growth in the Bradford district have been laid and there are great opportunities to be seized and exciting projects that will come to fruition in 2022.

At the time of writing, we are waiting to see if Bradford has made it through to the shortlist for the UK City of Culture 2025. Bradford is one of 20 locations to submit bids, and our team – which includes organisations including Bradford Council, University of Bradford, Bradford College, and local live arts company, The Brick Box – heard in October that we were one of eight to make the long-list. Something that really united the district.

This prestigious national prize is awarded every four years, and leads to a year-long celebration of events and activities. Winning would be fantastic for the whole district and really amplify the already positive vibe – it would mean more visitors, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand our cultural offering, new jobs and training opportunities for residents, public participation in cultural activities, and greater engagement of diverse communities.

One reason for predicting that 2022 will be great for Bradford is the completion of key city centre developments. Our cultural offering will be enhanced by the opening of Bradford Live, a new music venue in what was the former Odeon building.

The stunning 1930s art deco building is being reimagined as one of the country’s best entertainment venues. As many as 300,000 people are expected to visit annually when its doors reopen later this year.

Work has started on the new £23m Darley Street redevelopment. Walk down this historic street and see levelling-up in action: a new three-storey market and ‘city square’ will be built and work is expected to complete in 2022. We have the stunning One City Park office scheme in the heart of Bradford, aiming to attract new occupiers to the city centre.

Also, the university has seen unprecedented growth in student numbers, home and especially overseas, which bring a positive cultural value whilst also adding economically to our region.

Bradford’s potential is clear: professional services group PwC moved into glistening new offices in Godwin Street in 2019 with 80 staff, with the potential to grow to up to 225. It’s a huge vote of confidence from a top blue-chip firm. I predict that more will follow as they realise Bradford’s potential.

The start of a new year is also a good time to put disappointments behind us. The Government’s decision not to back a new railway station in Bradford was a huge disappointment. It was the wrong decision, and we will keep making the case for it to be reversed.

So at the start of 2022, I’m crossing my fingers, toes – everything – that we are named UK City of Culture. Let’s spread the word about the bid. We want to hear from potential funders, partners and supporters.

Let’s get excited and be optimistic. Tell your friends about it. Here’s to Bradford in 2022 and many more years of success ahead.