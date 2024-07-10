Translink Corporate Finance UK announce five senior promotions across the firm

Translink Corporate Finance UK is delighted to announce a raft of promotions across its Yorkshire offices following a period of significant growth.

Joe Briggs, Will Sykes and Luke Harrower have all been promoted to M&A Manager and Mathew Oldfield and Josh McCorrie have been promoted to Transaction Services Manager and Assistant Manager respectively. Will Sykes, Translink UK M&A Manager, said: “I am really pleased to have received my promotion to M&A Manager. It marks a real milestone for me in my career and to do that working at a firm like Translink is fantastic. “Translink really cares about developing team members and provides a platform for everyone to progress within the firm. I have been fortunate to work with a great team, both domestically and internationally. “I am looking forward to developing even further in my new role, and I am excited for the future at Translink UK.” Kevin Davies, Translink Corporate Finance UK Partner, said: "On behalf of the firm, I would like to congratulate everyone who has received a promotion. “Each marks well-earned recognition for their hard work, commitment to going above and beyond for our clients and contributing to the overall success of the Translink Corporate Finance team. "We're passionate about providing a stimulating place to work, in an environment where our people can develop whilst having fun along the way. “Seeing the fantastic progression that they’ve all made, and the deserved recognition, is one of the best bits of my job." Translink Corporate Finance has seven offices in the UK - Leeds, Sheffield, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leicester, London, and Nottingham. The highly experienced team comprises of 30 M&A professionals, including 10 partners, has a successful track record of completing domestic and international M&A transactions across a variety of sectors.