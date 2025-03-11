Translink Corporate Finance UK expands team with two Corporate Finance Executives

Translink Corporate Finance UK is pleased to announce the appointment of two Corporate Finance Executives, Alex Archer and Lauren Woodward.

Based at the firm’s Leeds and Sheffield offices, Alex and Lauren will contribute their expertise to support the delivery of Translink’s cross-border deals.

Alex brings five years of audit and assurance experience from a large regional firm based in the North of England.

Alex Archer and Lauren Woodward, Corporate Finance Executives at Translink Corporate Finance UK.

In his previous role, he worked with a diverse range of businesses, including SMEs and multinational companies across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and technology.

Alex said: “I’m thrilled to join Translink Corporate Finance and be part of such a well-respected team. The opportunity to work on cross-border deals within a large, global firm is a fantastic next step in my career.

"I look forward to supporting our clients in achieving their strategic goals.”

Lauren joins Translink, the corporate finance arm of BHP Chartered Accountants, after spending four years in the Audit department at BHP.

"During her time at BHP, she worked with businesses across a wide range of sectors, including business services and industrials.

Lauren said: “I’m proud to join Translink Corporate Finance and work alongside experienced professionals in the industry.

“Translink and BHP collaborate on a number of projects to deliver the best possible full-service solutions for our clients, which is another reason why I’m excited for my new role.

“As a global leader in mid-market M&A, Translink opens up many of opportunities for our clients who I look forward to working closely with throughout the deal process to better understand their businesses and industries.

“I believe this knowledge is key to delivering added-value client service. I’m also very excited to learn from my colleagues, whose expertise will guide my growth.”

Andy Haigh, Partner at Translink Corporate Finance UK, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Alex and Lauren into the team.