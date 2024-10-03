Transport Secretary Haigh to Inaugurate £200m Train Manufacturing Plant in Yorkshire.

Trains for the revamped Piccadilly line on the London underground will be built by the plant in Goole.

A new "world-class" £200 million train manufacturing factory in Yorkshire is set to be officially opened by Transport Secretary Louise Haigh. For a more accessible, reliable, and faster journey across London, the site will build the new Piccadilly Line trains for planned refurbishment of that line.

Rail Village in Goole celebrates the formal opening of its new site, and Ms. Haigh will attend. Over 200 extra job opportunities will be there as Siemens Mobility is also announcing more than £40 million towards a new Bogie Assembly and Service Centre. The plant is set to be home to hundreds of skilled jobs and another boost to the region.

The world-class hub has been made possible by the government's funding settlements with TfL, giving Siemens the confidence to invest in the site.

The opening will bring major investors and companies together, which will be held on 14 October before the government's International Investment Summit. As part of this drive, the Transport Secretary says she is working to end the “boom and bust” approach to rail manufacturing by delivering a long-term industrial strategy for rolling stock.

Working to end the "boom and bust" approach to rail manufacturing by delivering a long-term industrial strategy for rolling stock, says Transport Secretary Louise Haigh. She further says, “This impressive, world-class facility will be transformational to Goole and its people, providing a boost to the region’s economy and supporting hundreds of skilled jobs.

“Its opening demonstrates the importance of high-quality, long-term investment to pave the way for employment and growth. “I know how vital rail manufacturing is to our economy, which is why we will not sit on our hands when it comes to supporting it. For too long, the cycle of boom-and-bust has held back this sector. “That’s why I am determined to put an end to the stop-start approach to investment and provide the industry with the certainty it needs to deliver a railway that is fit for the future.”

Aiming to provide extra services for passengers and boost reliability to increase capacity, the new Piccadilly Line trains are expected to start serving the London Underground network from next year.

“a fantastic example” of how investment in London “benefits the whole country," Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said.

He also said: “This factory, where the new state-of-the-art Piccadilly line trains will be built, will create up to 900 direct jobs and support another 1,700 in the supply chain, delivering great benefits to the wider UK economy, showing that where London succeeds, the whole country succeeds and vice versa.”

