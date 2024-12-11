Travel firm Tui sees earnings jump by a third thanks to surging demand for holidays

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German group, which recently ditched its listing on the London stock market to focus solely on Frankfurt, posted a 33 per cent rise in underlying pre-tax earnings to 1.3 billion euros (£1.1bn) in the year to September 30 as revenues lifted 12 per cent.

Chief executive Sebastian Ebel said it had been a “very good year” for the group and said its strategy would “continue to deliver significant growth”.

But while Tui expects further growth in the new financial year, this will be at a slower pace, with revenues set to rise by between 5 per cent and 10 per cent and underlying pre-tax earnings to increase by 7 per cent to 10 per cent.

Travel firm Tui has seen annual earnings jump by a third thanks to surging demand for holidays, but expects growth to slow over the year ahead. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

It noted rising costs and the timing of Easter this year.

Tui said: “This is against the background of a higher inflationary environment and our expectation that the first half of the year will be impacted by a higher seasonality for investment ahead of the summer and the shift of Easter holidays into the third quarter.”

While bookings and prices are ahead for the group for winter and summer, it is a more muted picture for demand in the UK.

UK winter bookings are flat on a year ago, with 62 per cent of its programme sold, while they are 3 per cent lower so far for the summer season with 27 per cent sold, though Tui said it had seen “strong momentum” in the past month.

The price of holidays rose across the group in the past year, and they are also running 5 per cent ahead for winter and 3 per cent for summer.

This is not just down to increased prices, with Tui saying it is also partly due to holidaymakers choosing more expensive trips.