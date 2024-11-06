Travel specialist expands horizons with Finance Yorkshire investment
Founded in 2021 by a team of travel professionals, utc.travel is a subscription-based travel club. A £275,000 investment from Finance Yorkshire’s growth fund is supporting the business to invest in its online platform and create additional jobs at its customer service centre.
utc.travel’s chairman Stephen Knight said: “Our subscription membership model enables customers to book everything in one place with more flexibility, greater discounts with full customer service.” Alex McWhirter, CEO of Finance Yorkshire, said: “Our investment will support utc.travel’s growth ambitions at a time when travellers seek the best deals.”
Finance Yorkshire’s Growth and Seedcorn Funds are managed by Anticus Partners. Its Micro-Loans and Business Loans are managed by FSE Group. The sustainable fund has been created from the legacy finance from Finance Yorkshire’s support for firms alongside legacy finance from the former South Yorkshire Investment Fund.