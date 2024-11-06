Travel specialist expands horizons with Finance Yorkshire investment

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2021 by a team of travel professionals, utc.travel is a subscription-based travel club. A £275,000 investment from Finance Yorkshire’s growth fund is supporting the business to invest in its online platform and create additional jobs at its customer service centre.

utc.travel’s chairman Stephen Knight said: “Our subscription membership model enables customers to book everything in one place with more flexibility, greater discounts with full customer service.” Alex McWhirter, CEO of Finance Yorkshire, said: “Our investment will support utc.travel’s growth ambitions at a time when travellers seek the best deals.”

