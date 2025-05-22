Travelodge makes 'excellent progress' with development plans
Travelodge secured revenue of £198.4m in the first quarter, which is below the £205.5m recorded in the same period of the previous year.
Jo Boydell, Travelodge Chief Executive Officer, said Travelodge’s performance in the “traditionally most quiet quarter” reflected challenging external market conditions, particularly in Greater London, where softer rates and reduced business travel impacted trading.
She added: “We remain focused on driving growth, quality and efficiencies through strategic investments, including our hotel refit programme which has now seen c.60% of our room estate upgraded, continuing to deliver both commercial and customer benefits.
"We are also making excellent progress with our development plans, with 11 hotels open to date and a further four hotels exchanged or completed across a range of freehold and leasehold models.”
